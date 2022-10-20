TD Securities Cuts StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 168,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$367,746.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$367,746.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 283,000 shares of company stock worth $1,627,988.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

