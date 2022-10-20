Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) & Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Financial Review

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Tele2 AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A Tele2 AB (publ) 19.76% 17.94% 7.21%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million 0.28 -$520.82 million N/A N/A Tele2 AB (publ) $3.12 billion 1.69 $502.08 million $0.48 8.19

This table compares Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Tele2 AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and Tele2 AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A Tele2 AB (publ) 1 1 5 0 2.57

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments: Basic and Other Services; and Cellular Services. The company offers basic telephony, mobile, broadband, and other data services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and operates data centers. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services. It also provides data network services, including dark fiber, dedicated wavelength, ethernet and IP VPN, and internet services; and unified communications comprising service provider, mobile virtual network operator, and carrier SIP-interconnect services. In addition, the company offers single and dual IMSI solutions for consumer and IoT applications; on-demand roaming services, such as subscription management, data plan management, real time charging, eSIM delivery, SIM management, and set up services; routing and termination solutions for international voice traffic; application-2-person messaging services; and value-added services comprising shortcodes and long numbers for businesses to have 2-way communication with their customers. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

