Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives $4.24 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.68 ($4.78) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 34.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 383,605 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 46.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 652,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEF opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.58. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

