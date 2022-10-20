Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.27

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, CLSA downgraded Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad ( OTCMKTS:TNABY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1552 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s dividend payout ratio is 50.82%.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

