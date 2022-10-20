Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09. Approximately 277,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,663,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

