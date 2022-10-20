Tezos Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27.02 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $27.02 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00006993 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012881 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00018953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002379 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009189 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 934,657,340 coins and its circulating supply is 913,174,352 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

