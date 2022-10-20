The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $111,612,000 after acquiring an additional 486,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,492. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

