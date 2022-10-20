The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance
PSTVY stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. Postal Savings Bank of China has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $17.37.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
