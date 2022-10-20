The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,348,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,835,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 263,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,118,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

