The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) to Conviction-Buy

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Webjet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WEBJF opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Webjet has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $4.25.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

