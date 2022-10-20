The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) to Conviction-Buy

Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS WEBJF opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Webjet has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $4.25.
