The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THG. StockNews.com lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $9.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.47. 9,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,925. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total value of $129,270.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

