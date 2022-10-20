The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s 9th Largest Position

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 1.8% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Progressive by 11.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 287,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,380,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 69.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PGR traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day moving average of $117.36. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,518 shares of company stock worth $9,275,130. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

