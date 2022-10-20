The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Issue $0.93 Quarterly Dividend

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.93 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Travelers Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $14.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE TRV traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $170.74. 58,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.55.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

