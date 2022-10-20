The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on COCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Vita Coco Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.83 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.13%. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 15,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $157,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $447,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Benmoussa sold 15,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $157,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,084 shares of company stock worth $2,415,240. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

