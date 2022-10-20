The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,216,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $37,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 11.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.82. 239,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,507,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

