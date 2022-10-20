Threshold Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $266.79 million and $4.06 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,052.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002975 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023199 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00051733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02782697 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $3,498,556.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.