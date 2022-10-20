Tobam Acquires New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $216.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.65 and its 200 day moving average is $221.09. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

