Tobam Boosts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Tobam increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. PFG Advisors increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $252.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.72 and a 200 day moving average of $324.23. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.40.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

