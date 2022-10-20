Tobam Has $302,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tobam grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

USB opened at $41.26 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

