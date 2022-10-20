Tobam Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 323.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Waters were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,516,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Waters by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Waters by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.63.

Waters Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:WAT opened at $277.36 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

