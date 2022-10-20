Tobam Invests $224,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $288.96 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.86. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

