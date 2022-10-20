Tradition Wealth Management LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,795. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

