Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,759. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

