Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $800,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.02. 37,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

