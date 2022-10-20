Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $959,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $250.20 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.99. The company has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.63.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

