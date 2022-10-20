TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.
TransAlta Trading Up 0.2 %
TransAlta stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 11,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.
Institutional Trading of TransAlta
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 61.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
