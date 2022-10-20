TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

TransAlta stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.28. 11,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.36). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TransAlta by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 61.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

