Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Invests $824,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 52,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $620.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $520.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $522.44 and its 200-day moving average is $513.85. The firm has a market cap of $486.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $426.84 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock worth $68,445,568. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

