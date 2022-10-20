Triumph Capital Management Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 155.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 128,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 692,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,012,808. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

