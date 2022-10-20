Triumph Capital Management Sells 328 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Triumph Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.12. 105,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177,529. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

