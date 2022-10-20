Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Barclays dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TFC opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

