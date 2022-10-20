Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

