Truist Financial Trims Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price to $46.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.

IART stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $397.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,602 shares of company stock worth $536,067 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

