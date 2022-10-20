TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives $186.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.25.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on TUI from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

TUI Stock Performance

TUIFY stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. TUI has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

About TUI

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

