Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,944 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,054,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,362,000 after purchasing an additional 179,461 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,026,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,123,000 after purchasing an additional 443,457 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 95.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

EWBC traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.91. 40,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

