Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Ally Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $26.05. 192,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,791. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

