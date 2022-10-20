Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA remained flat at $30.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,849,332. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

