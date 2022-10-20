Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after buying an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,655,000 after buying an additional 91,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after buying an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,758,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 688,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,622,000 after buying an additional 92,027 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Trading Down 2.5 %

RE stock traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.70. 9,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,218. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.96.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,768.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

