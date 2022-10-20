Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. 432,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,304,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

