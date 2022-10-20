Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. First Command Bank grew its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in PulteGroup by 316.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 34,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,611. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

