Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,079,393.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $339,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,079,393.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,199,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.26. 243,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917,316. The company has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a PE ratio of 284.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average of $170.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

