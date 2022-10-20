Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 851 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 4,475,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.21 per share, with a total value of $260,511,578.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 186,160,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,836,383,262.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

OXY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.93. 403,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,125,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.83.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.