Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

NYSE MS traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.67. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

