Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 126.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

NYSE UAA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.62. 13,642,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,703,434. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $59,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Under Armour by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 48.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 172.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

