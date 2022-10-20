UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.145-2.160 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.37. 2,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,624. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.93. UniFirst has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $214.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.09.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

