Uniswap Hits Market Capitalization of $4.92 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.92 billion and $163.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.46 or 0.00034011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00267310 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001349 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003608 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005198 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016768 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.46585672 USD and is up 1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 501 active market(s) with $138,284,973.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

