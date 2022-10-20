United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.82. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $5.09.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $120.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Insurance

About United Insurance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in United Insurance by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Insurance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Insurance by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Insurance by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Further Reading

