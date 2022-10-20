United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
United Insurance Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.82. United Insurance has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $5.09.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $120.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 39.46% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Insurance will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of United Insurance
About United Insurance
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Insurance (UIHC)
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
- Intel – Are We Near A Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.