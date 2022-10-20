UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Lowered to $618.00 at SVB Leerink

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $625.00 to $618.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $520.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.85. The company has a market cap of $486.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $426.84 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after buying an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,069,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

