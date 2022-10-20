Unizen Price Hits $0.11 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Unizen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. Unizen has a market cap of $196.75 million and $2.50 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

