Unizen Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Unizen has a market cap of $196.75 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unizen has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.64 or 0.27594842 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.