Utrust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.39 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last week, Utrust has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $61.97 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

